Seychelles Coast Guard patrol boat sunk to serve as artificial reef

The Seychelles People's Defence Force has deliberately sunk a decommissioned patrol boat to turn it into an artificial reef and dive site.

Ex-PS Topaz had served with the Seychelles Coast Guard from 2005 until her decommissioning earlier this month. Prior to that, she operated for only three years as INS Tarmugli, a Trinkat-class fast attack craft of the Indian Navy.

The 46-metre vessel was scuttled near Conception Island, which lies in the Indian Ocean just two kilometres west of Seychelles' largest island of Mahé.