Recommendations submitted to US Department of Homeland Security to improve maritime security coordination
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has issued recommendations seeking to address the challenges that are impacting maritime security operations by the US Federal Government via the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
GAO had earlier testified in Congress about how DHS components, such as the US Coast Guard and US Customs and Border Protection, are combating illicit maritime activity like drug smuggling.
What GAO found
In prior work, GAO identified coordination challenges that hinder US efforts to confront illicit maritime activities and recommended actions to improve oversight, measure effectiveness, and build organisational capacity. For example:
In March 2025, GAO found that DHS' Homeland Security Investigations had not fully implemented certain training requirements due to disagreements over training content with the Drug Enforcement Administration, with whom they coordinate. Without doing so, the agencies cannot ensure that their agents are properly trained to collaborate effectively on counter-narcotics investigations.
In February 2024, GAO found that DHS had not developed targets for its coordinated efforts to combat complex threats like drug smuggling and terrorism—limiting its ability to assess the effectiveness of its efforts.
In April 2024, GAO found that the US Coast Guard had not assessed the type and number of helicopters it requires to meet its mission demands, as part of an analysis of its assets. Doing so could help ensure it has the necessary aircraft capability to execute its missions in the coming decades.
Reasons for the study plus recommendations
GAO said that, while there is increased attention to the southwest land border, criminal organisations continue to use maritime routes to smuggle people, drugs, and weapons into the United States.
In prior work GAO made dozens of recommendations in the reports covered by this statement, including 23 to DHS. GAO said DHS generally agreed with the recommendations, and as of May 2025, four of the recommendations have been implemented.
GAO said it is continuing to monitor DHS' progress in implementing open recommendations.