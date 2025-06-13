Recommendations submitted to US Department of Homeland Security to improve maritime security coordination

Reasons for the study plus recommendations

GAO said that, while there is increased attention to the southwest land border, criminal organisations continue to use maritime routes to smuggle people, drugs, and weapons into the United States.

In prior work GAO made dozens of recommendations in the reports covered by this statement, including 23 to DHS. GAO said DHS generally agreed with the recommendations, and as of May 2025, four of the recommendations have been implemented.

GAO said it is continuing to monitor DHS' progress in implementing open recommendations.