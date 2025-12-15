Philippines to protest Chinese harassment of fisherfolk near disputed shoal

The Philippines said it was alarmed by the actions of China’s Coast Guard, saying the use of water cannons and dangerous manoeuvres that cause injury and damage, "cannot be justified".

"The Philippines will undertake the appropriate diplomatic response and register its strong objection to these actions and demand that China cease such aggressive acts," the Philippines’ maritime council said in a statement.

Presidential press officer Claire Castro told reporters that the Philippines will file a demarche to the Chinese embassy on Monday, citing information from the foreign minister.