Philippines to protest China's actions that injured Filipino fishermen in South China Sea

The Philippines said on Monday it will protest the Chinese Coast Guard's harassment and endangerment of Filipino fishermen in a South China Sea shoal last week.

Three Filipino fishermen were injured and two fishing vessels damaged when Chinese Coast Guard ships blasted water cannon and cut their anchor lines near Sabina Shoal on Friday, Manila's coast guard said over the weekend.

The Philippines said it was alarmed by the actions of China's coast guard, saying the use of water cannons and dangerous manoeuvres that cause injury and damage "cannot be justified".