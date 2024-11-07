Philippine transport department's patrol boat purchase secures economic agency approval

This initiative, valued at PHP25.8 billion (US$440 million) and funded through official development assistance from the French government, covers the acquisition of 40 FPCs, 20 of which will be built in the Philippines, as well as integrated logistics support and support equipment for coast guard bases.

The vessels will be used for missions such as maritime law enforcement, counter-smuggling patrols, environmental protection, search and rescue (SAR), and disaster response.