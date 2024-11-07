Philippine transport department's patrol boat purchase secures economic agency approval
The board of the Philippines' National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has approved the acquisition of 40 fast patrol craft (FPC) by the country's Department of Transportation for use by the Philippine Coast Guard, NEDA said in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 5.
This initiative, valued at PHP25.8 billion (US$440 million) and funded through official development assistance from the French government, covers the acquisition of 40 FPCs, 20 of which will be built in the Philippines, as well as integrated logistics support and support equipment for coast guard bases.
The vessels will be used for missions such as maritime law enforcement, counter-smuggling patrols, environmental protection, search and rescue (SAR), and disaster response.
The coast guard currently operates a number of French-built patrol vessels, with five of these built by OCEA based in Les Sables-d'Olonne. These include the 84-metre offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang and the 24-metre fast patrol boats BRP Boracay, BRP Panglao, BRP Malamawi, and BRP Kalanggaman.