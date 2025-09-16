Philippine Navy refutes claims of China Coast Guard seizures in disputed waters

The Philippine Navy has denied claims made by the China Coast Guard (CCG) that it recently seized a number of Philippine-flagged vessels in the portion of the South China Sea falling within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.
Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, remarked that the statements made by the CCG are part of the latter's "shaping operations" intended to, "justify their illegal presence and coercive and aggressive actions."
Trinidad assured reporters of the constant monitoring of EEZ waters by the Philippine military, adding that the alleged Chinese seizure of Philippine vessels did not take place.
The navy's response came in the wake of reports in the international media saying that the CCG had implemented "control measures" against Philippine vessels near Scarborough Shoal over alleged illegal activities.
The shoal, which lies approximately 124 nautical miles west of the Philippines' Luzon island, is claimed by both Manila and Beijing.
Earlier this month, China approved plans for the establishment of a "national nature reserve" on the shoal with the supposed aim of preserving the local ecosystem. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has since issued a statement calling the proposed establishment of the nature reserve, "an illegitimate and unlawful action by China."