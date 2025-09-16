Philippine Navy refutes claims of China Coast Guard seizures in disputed waters

The Philippine Navy has denied claims made by the China Coast Guard (CCG) that it recently seized a number of Philippine-flagged vessels in the portion of the South China Sea falling within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, remarked that the statements made by the CCG are part of the latter's "shaping operations" intended to, "justify their illegal presence and coercive and aggressive actions."