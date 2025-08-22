Philippine Coast Guard to expand vessel repair capabilities with US State Department support
The US State Department, through its Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), recently donated PHP1.9 million (US$33,000) worth of equipment to the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) fleet maintenance and repair group (MRG) workshop in Sangley Point in Cavite province south of Manila.
The INL said the donation will enhance the PCG’s ability to maintain and repair vessels.
“INL pledged to continue supporting the MRG as they operationalise their maintenance facility and address vessel sustainment requirements comprehensively across the coast guard fleet," said Kate Riche, INL Director at the US Embassy in the Philippines. "This transfer of essential equipment and backup power supply will enable a broader and more effective equipment repair program."
The PCG’s 400-square-metre MRG workshop in Sangley Point was inaugurated in May 2024 as a joint initiative among INL, the Joint US Military Assistance Group Philippines, and the PCG to enhance maintenance and repair capability for small boats and systems aboard larger patrol vessels, complementing the MRG facility in the Manila Port Area.
The US Department of Defense funded the construction of the PHP54 million (US$940,000) MRG workshop in Sangley Point while the INL funded its design and outfitting in partnership with the US Coast Guard.
The INL and other US government agencies are planning additional support for PCG vessel maintenance efforts in the coming year through technical training programs, maintenance and logistic systems planning, and equipment donations for vessel operating stations, the US Embassy in the Philippines said in a press release.