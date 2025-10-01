Philippine Coast Guard to deploy vessels to earthquake-hit areas

The Philippine Coast Guard has ordered the deployment of vessels and other assets to areas of the Philippines' Cebu province that suffered significant damage as a result of a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on Tuesday, September 30.

The 97-metre multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Teresa Magbanua departed Manila at around 13:00 local time on Wednesday, October 1, and is currently en route to Cebu.