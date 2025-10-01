Philippine Coast Guard to deploy vessels to earthquake-hit areas

The Philippine Coast Guard has ordered the deployment of vessels and other assets to areas of the Philippines' Cebu province that suffered significant damage as a result of a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on Tuesday, September 30.
The 97-metre multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Teresa Magbanua departed Manila at around 13:00 local time on Wednesday, October 1, and is currently en route to Cebu.
In addition to her crew, additional medical personnel and emergency response equipment will be transported aboard the ship.
Three of the coast guard's smaller Parola-class MRRVs will also sail for Cebu to augment their sister ship BRP Sindangan, which is already forward-deployed in the province. The Parola-class vessels will transport K-9 search and rescue teams, medical personnel, and food and other relief aid.
The deployments are part of the broader response by the Philippine Government to Tuesday's quake, which has left at least 26 dead and a still undetermined extent of damage across Cebu.
Officials expect the death toll to rise as many people are still reported missing.