Philippine Coast Guard delivers relief aid to typhoon-hit Catanduanes province

The MRRV also transported an embarked coast guard medical team and personnel from other coast guard units to facilitate disaster response efforts on the island province.

The coast guard deployed assets and personnel to Catanduanes on Tuesday, November 11, less than 48 hours after Typhoon Fung-Wong made landfall in the northeastern Philippines.

The typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rains across eight regions of the country and left behind at least 18 dead and over a million others displaced as well as a still undetermined extent of damage to infrastructure and essential services.