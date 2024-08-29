Philippine Coast Guard acquires four fast response boats

Built by Dynacast Shipbuilding and Repairs based in Cebu province, the new boats have been given the official designations HSRB-023, HSRB-024, HSRB-027, and HSRB-028. Duties will include patrol, interception, and search and rescue (SAR).

The boats can reach speeds of up to 40 knots. Each vessel's electronics suite includes a Raymarine radar and a rotating thermal camera to permit operations even at night or in adverse weather.