OPINION | Indonesia unlikely to follow the Philippines' transparency against China

The Philippines’ transparency initiative is crucial for addressing and countering disinformation and misinformation, as well as exposing China’s unlawful activities in the South China Sea.

Even though Indonesia often faces similar threats from China in the North Natuna Sea, it is less likely to implement such a transparency initiative. It would likely prefer to maintain inflows of Chinese investment.

In the past few years, photos and videos of encounters between the Philippine and Chinese coast guards in the South China Sea have proliferated online. The Philippine Coast Guard has published videos online that are then widely shared by international news outlets and on social media.

These publications are not a coincidence as Manila has implemented what it calls a "transparency initiative" since 2023. That initiative aims to expose and publicise any incident in the disputed area between China and the Philippines.