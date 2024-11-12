OPINION | Has Indonesia fallen into China’s nine-dash line trap?

Among the long list of agreements and cooperation initiatives, there was a paragraph agreeing to joint development in areas of the South China Sea where Beijing and Jakarta have overlapping claims. This is a significant statement that betrays Indonesia’s South China Sea policy over past decades.

By this statement, Indonesia appears to be the first ASEAN member-state to implicitly recognise Beijing’s “nine-dash line” – a set of lines on Chinese maps reflecting Beijing’s claims to areas of the South China Sea – and therefore the first ASEAN country to fall into China’s nine-dash line trap.

This is a contradictory and reckless policy, dangerous for Indonesia and for the region.