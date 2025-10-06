New US Coast Guard icebreaker completes inaugural Arctic patrol

The US Coast Guard Cutter Storis, the service’s newest commissioned icebreaker, arrived in Seattle on October 3 after completing its 112-day inaugural patrol. The vessel, which is the Coast Guard’s first new polar icebreaker in over 25 years, conducted its first Arctic patrol north of the Bering Strait.

The Storis operated under the Coast Guard Arctic District in support of Operation Frontier Sentinel, a mission to counter foreign influences in or near US Arctic waters.