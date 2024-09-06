New rescue boat delivered to Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard has taken delivery of a new locally-built search and rescue (SAR) boat. CCGS Groswater Bay will be operated in Newfoundland and Labrador alongside earlier sister boats CCGS Conception Bay (pictured) CCGS Barrington Bay.
The aluminium-hulled, 19-metre boat was designed by Vancouver-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and built by Hike Metal Products of Ontario. The design is a development of the Severn-class lifeboats operated by the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Improvements over the Severn-class include a larger size, greater range, and specific design elements for dealing with extreme weather conditions encountered year-round in the waters off Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The boat therefore has self-righting ability and is durable enough to withstand 12-metre seas and Beaufort Force 12 conditions.
The boat is operated by four crewmembers. As part of its standard operating profile, it will be limited to sailing 100 nautical miles from shore. The boat is also configured to maintain a maximum 30-minute state-of-readiness, which means it will be ready to respond as soon as an alert is received.