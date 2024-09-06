New rescue boat delivered to Canadian Coast Guard

The aluminium-hulled, 19-metre boat was designed by Vancouver-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and built by Hike Metal Products of Ontario. The design is a development of the Severn-class lifeboats operated by the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Improvements over the Severn-class include a larger size, greater range, and specific design elements for dealing with extreme weather conditions encountered year-round in the waters off Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The boat therefore has self-righting ability and is durable enough to withstand 12-metre seas and Beaufort Force 12 conditions.