New interceptors delivered to Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark Boats recently delivered and commissioned the first eight of 22 high-speed interceptor vessels for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.
The remaining 14 vessels are currently in production at Metal Shark’s production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and are scheduled for phased delivery.
The 36-foot (11-metre) interceptors are purpose-built for high-tempo operations in the Caribbean environment. Each vessel features an advanced stepped vee ventilated tunnel running surface by Michael Peters Yacht Design, which Metal Shark said can deliver exceptional speed, efficiency, and handling in offshore conditions.
Powered by triple 300hp (200kW) Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines, each vessel can achieve speeds in excess of 55 knots.
The boats are outfitted with a full suite of mission systems including Furuno navigation and radar packages, FLIR thermal imaging cameras, and Ullman shock-mitigating seating to enhance crew safety and endurance during extended operations.
The contract, established in 2023, includes vessel delivery as well as comprehensive operator and maintenance training for JDF personnel.