Netherlands Coastguard prevents adrift tanker from striking wind turbines in North Sea

The ETV crew, with the assistance of the KNRM boat crew, secured a towline to the tanker shortly after 23:00. The ETV later towed the tanker to a safe area to allow the latter's crew to undertake repairs.

Due to adverse weather, the coastguard decided to keep the towline between the two vessels in place to secure the tanker instead of towing it to port or allowing it to sail under its own power.

The towline was finally released on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, and the tanker was cleared to proceed to Ijmuiden shortly afterwards.