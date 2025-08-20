Maldivian Coast Guard commissions ex-Turkish Navy fast attack craft
The Maldivian Coast Guard commissioned a recently acquired fast attack craft (FAC) into service during a ceremony on Friday, August 15.
CGS Dharumavantha is the former TCG Volkan, a Doğan-class FAC that had been operated by the Turkish Navy from 1977 to 2024 and donated to the Maldivian Government earlier this year.
The transfer of ex-Volkan to Maldives was completed under a defence cooperation agreement between the Maldivian and Turkish governments.
The FAC had undergone refurbishment and repairs in Istanbul prior to its delivery voyage in early July. It arrived in Male just over a month later.
Nineteen Maldivian Coast Guard personnel had also been sent to Turkey to undergo training and familiarisation on the vessel.
The FAC has a length of 58 metres and a displacement of 430 tonnes. Four MTU 8,948kW diesel engines deliver a top speed of 38 knots and a range of 1,050 nautical miles.
The vessel's armament includes a 76mm naval gun and a 35mm anti-aircraft gun while the electronics consist of fire control and navigation radars.