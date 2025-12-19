Japan Coast Guard takes delivery of new icebreaking patrol vessel

Japan Marine United (JMU) delivered the icebreaking patrol vessel Soya to the Japan Coast Guard on December 19, 2025. The ceremony was held at the Yokohama Isogo Works in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The vessel has an overall length of 92.4 metres and a width of 16.4 metres. It has a gross tonnage of 4,200 tonnes.

This vessel is a replacement for the second-generation Soya and was commissioned under the 2021 supplementary budget as the largest icebreaking patrol vessel for the Japan Coast Guard.