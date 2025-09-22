Indian Coast Guard takes delivery of second Adamya-class patrol vessel

The Indian Coast Guard has taken delivery of the second of eight Adamya-class fast patrol vessels designed and built by Goa Shipyard (GSL).

Like class lead ship ICGS Adamya, the future ICGS Akshar has a length of 52 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of just under 2.5 metres, a displacement of 320 tonnes, and a CRN 91 30mm naval gun as its main armament.