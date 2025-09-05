Hellenic Coast Guard welcomes five new patrol boats into service
The Hellenic Coast Guard commissioned five new fast patrol boats into service in a ceremony on Tuesday, September 2.
The patrol boats were built by Marine Alutech of Finland in fulfilment of a €17 million (US$20 million) contract. If the coast guard will exercise options for five additional vessels, the contract will have a total value of €34 million (US$40 million).
Each patrol boat has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19.5 metres, a beam of 5.1 metres, and a draught of only 0.8 metre. The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 50 knots, a cruising speed of just over 32 knots, and a range of 360 nautical miles.
Each boat also features ballistic protection panels around the superstructure and a remote weapon station that can mount a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun.
The electronics meanwhile include a radar; a day/night surveillance camera; VHF, MF/HF, and FM/AM radios; and satellite communications equipment.
Each boat will have a crew of six and will be able to accommodate up to 40 additional personnel. Space is also available for search and rescue equipment.
Three of the vessels will be allocated to the port authorities of Tinos, Samos and Kos, while the other two will be allocated to the port authorities of Chios and Heraklion. The coast guard said this approach will substantially strengthen its operational presence in areas of particular geographical and strategic importance.
The boats' missions will also include maritime border surveillance and anti-illegal migration patrols.