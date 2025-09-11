Ex-US Coast Guard cutter removed from Michigan maritime museum's exhibits

The USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Michigan has removed a decommissioned US Coast Guard cutter from its selection of available exhibits, the museum confirmed via social media on Wednesday, September 10.
"After thoughtful deliberation by the staff and board of directors, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum made the difficult decision to de-accession the US Coast Guard cutter McLane from the museum’s permanent collection," the museum's statement read.
The vessel, which had been closed to the public since the spring of 2025 due to ongoing maintenance concerns, has since been towed away from the museum.
The museum said that, after nearly a century of service as both an active duty coast guard vessel and a floating exhibit, McLane's condition had deteriorated to the point of being inaccessible for public touring and beyond the scope of feasible preservation.
"Despite efforts to explore alternative preservation options, the museum ultimately determined that continued stewardship of McLane was no longer sustainable," the museum said. "With the cold season approaching, the combination of time, weather, and structural decline made timely action necessary to ensure the safety of the vessel and the surrounding environment."
All historical artifacts and interpretive materials housed aboard McLane have been removed and preserved to ensure their continued educational and historical value. The museum said these artifacts will now be part of its broader collection and shared with partner organisations.
McClane served with the coast guard from 1927 until her decommissioning in 1971. She was transferred to the museum in 1993.
The cutter honours Louis McLane, who served as US Secretary of State under President Andrew Jackson from 1833 to 1834.