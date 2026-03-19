Dutch Defence Ministry orders new patrol boats for Caribbean operations

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has placed orders for three new patrol boats in a series for operation by the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.

The newbuilds will replace the coast guard's 43-metre patrol boats Jaguar, Panter and Poema, which have been in operation for more than 25 years.

Deliveries are scheduled for early 2029. The new vessels' duties will include maritime law enforcement, surveillance, border control, firefighting, and search and rescue.