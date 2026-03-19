Dutch Defence Ministry orders new patrol boats for Caribbean operations

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has placed orders for three new patrol boats in a series for operation by the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.
The newbuilds will replace the coast guard's 43-metre patrol boats Jaguar, Panter and Poema, which have been in operation for more than 25 years.
Deliveries are scheduled for early 2029. The new vessels' duties will include maritime law enforcement, surveillance, border control, firefighting, and search and rescue.
The new patrol boats will also be slightly larger than their predecessors at 50 metres long each. This additional length will allow the vessels to operate with more comfort in higher sea states and for longer periods.
To enable the coast guard to perform its duties at night and in poor visibility, the vessels will be outfitted with modern sensors such as advanced radar and electro-optical cameras.
Each patrol vessel will also have onboard space for a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) for use in at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIBs will each have a top speed of just under 50 knots.