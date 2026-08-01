China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

China's military and China Coast Guard conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to Chinese state media reports.

The drills were held in the airspace and waters around the shoal, which China calls Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese military described the drills as a necessary response to actions by "certain countries" it said were undermining regional peace and stability. The Scarborough Shoal is also claimed by the Philippines, where it is known as Bajo de Masinloc.