China Coast Guard ship damaged in humiliating collision with PLAN ship now under repair in Hainan

The Chinese Coast Guard ship damaged in a collision with a Chinese Naval vessel in the South China Sea earlier this month is now under repair at Hainan Island, according to satellite images seen by Reuters - the first confirmation that it made it back to port.

The images provided to Reuters by Maxar Technologies show the vessel with a crushed bow flanked by tugs alongside a dry dock at the Yulin naval base near Sanya, a city on Hainan.

Chinese officials have never commented on the collision, which the Philippines said occurred on August 11 as its coast guard vessels were carrying out a mission to deliver supplies to Filipino fishermen operating near the Scarborough shoal.