A China Coast Guard ship blocks a Philippine Coast Guard vessel while the latter is attempting to escort supply ships headed for Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands, March 23, 2024.
Cease "provocations and hype" demands China's Coast Guard of the Philippines

China's Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu warned the Philippines on Friday to immediately cease "provocations and hype", saying that its vessels approached a Chinese Coast Guard ship, "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner."

The Chinese Coast Guard would carry out protection of rights and law enforcement in the waters of Second Thomas Shoal in accordance with the law, safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, its spokesman said.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed query about the incident.

