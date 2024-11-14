Canadian Coast Guard ship completes anti-illegal fishing patrols in Northern Pacific

The mission, known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op.NPG), is an annual, multi-national effort to coordinate fisheries enforcement to protect global fish stocks.

Led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officers and supported by personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard, Op.NPG includes high seas patrols, air surveillance, and satellite monitoring. Additional support was provided by officers from the US Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).