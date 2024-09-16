Canadian and Norwegian Coast Guards to expand cooperation under new agreement

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Norwegian Coast Guard have signed a letter of intent (LOI) on further operational cooperation between the two services.
The LOI outlines cooperation in areas such as advancing marine safety and environmental protection by formalising joint efforts in data analysis, education and training, decarbonisation, and Arctic scientific research, as well as developing enhanced capabilities in marine security.
The two coast guards have had a number of successful exchange programs. According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the agreement enhances the two services' marine security capabilities and sets the foundation for future multilateral collaboration.
"By working closely together, we can enhance our capabilities in marine security and address shared challenges more effectively," said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard.
"Our collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard will bring new opportunities for innovation and knowledge sharing," added Commodore Øyvind Dunsæd, Commander of the Norwegian Coast Guard. "Our ongoing collaboration has already yielded significant benefits, and this new agreement will further enhance our joint efforts in critical areas such as decarbonisation and Arctic research."