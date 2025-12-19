Australian Border Force orders two additional Austal patrol boats

Austal Ships has been awarded a further contract extension for the construction of two additional Evolved Cape-class patrol boats for the Australian Border Force (ABF).
This latest award, valued at over AU$135 ($) million brings the total number of this class of patrol boats contracted to Austal to 14 vessels.
Nine Evolved Capes have been delivered and are in service with the Royal Australian Navy, and two more already under construction for the Australian Border Force.
Austal delivered eight original Cape-class patrol boats to the Australian Border Force between 2012 and 2015; these were followed by additional orders and deliveries to the Royal Australian Navy (two vessels) in 2017 and Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (two vessels) in 2021.
The Evolved design features expanded accommodations for up to 32 personnel, and the boats support a wide range of constabulary and naval missions.
Construction of the two new patrol boats will take place at Austal’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia.