Activist NGO claims "humanitarian vessel" was fired upon by Libyan Coast Guard

A German activist NGO notorious for facilitating illegal migration by sea has claimed that one of its vessels was recently harassed and fired upon by Libyan authorities in an attempted "kidnapping" in international waters.

Berlin-based Sea-Watch said that the crew of the "humanitarian vessel" [groan, -ed.] Sea-Watch 5 had just pulled 90 migrants out of the sea and taken them on board when their vessel was subjected to gunfire from a patrol boat from the "so-called Libyan Coast Guard" some 55 nautical miles north of Tripoli at around 11:00 local time on Monday, May 11.

Sea-Watch said that no one was injured despite "a volley of 10 to 15 shots" of live ammunition having been fired on the vessel. The extent of the damage suffered by the vessel during the supposed encounter has not yet been determined.