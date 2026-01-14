Builder selected for Australian Army amphibious vehicle construction project

Australian maritime engineering company Birdon has signed a AU$125 million (US$84 million) contract to design and build one prototype and 15 amphibious vehicles – logistics (AV-Ls) for the Australian Army.
This new fleet of amphibious vehicles will replace the Australian Army’s aging lighter amphibious resupply cargo vehicles, which were originally developed in the 1960s.
Birdon said the AV-Ls will significantly enhance the Australian Defence Force’s amphibious capabilities with improved speed, safety, reliability and performance.
Birdon said the AV-L design will integrate advanced technologies to deliver superior performance across both land and sea. It is engineered to operate as a deep-sea vessel capable of surf zone transitions, while also meeting Australian road safety regulations for on-land mobility.
Designed to withstand Australia’s harsh environmental conditions, the AV-L can sustain immersion in corrosive saltwater far exceeding the limitation of most amphibious vehicles. It is built to perform in extreme humidity, high temperatures, rough surf zones, and different beach landing zones, ensuring operational readiness in diverse terrains and climates.
The vehicle’s propulsion and steering systems will combine water jet and dynamic drive train technologies, enabling seamless transitions between marsh, clay, and surf environments. Enhanced in-water manoeuvrability, improved speed, and responsive reversing performance will allow for agile operations, including rapid rescues in emergency scenarios.
Each AV-L will feature a system that can automatically detect and adjust for wheel bogging and slipping, providing the traction needed to exit dangerous wave zones quickly. Shock-absorbing seating and comfort features will reduce operator fatigue, while front and rear steering, automatic tyre inflation and self-levelling suspension with ride height control will further enhance safety during high-risk missions.
The AV-L will include a modular payload system with a deck crane, advanced fire safety measures, and a reverse flush system to clear debris from the jet intake. These features will ensure the vehicle is not only mission-ready but also adaptable to a wide range of defence and humanitarian applications.
All AV-Ls will be constructed at Birdon’s shipbuilding yard in Port Macquarie on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.