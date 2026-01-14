Builder selected for Australian Army amphibious vehicle construction project

Australian maritime engineering company Birdon has signed a AU$125 million (US$84 million) contract to design and build one prototype and 15 amphibious vehicles – logistics (AV-Ls) for the Australian Army.

This new fleet of amphibious vehicles will replace the Australian Army’s aging lighter amphibious resupply cargo vehicles, which were originally developed in the 1960s.

Birdon said the AV-Ls will significantly enhance the Australian Defence Force’s amphibious capabilities with improved speed, safety, reliability and performance.