Nobody else but Trump can stop Iran war, Egypt's president says

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged US President Donald Trump on Monday to stop the Iran war and said fears of the oil price going above $200 were not exaggerated.

"I tell President Trump: nobody can stop the war in our region in the gulf but you," Sisi said at the Egypt Energy Show 2026 energy conference in Cairo.

Noting the impact of supply shortages and price rises, Sisi cited analysts' concerns that, "the price of a barrel of oil could reach more than $200, and this is not an exaggeration."