No exit: Turkey says US is staying put in NATO alliance

NATO is adjusting to a shifting security landscape and the United States is not seeking to leave the alliance, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler told Reuters ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara next week.

Turkey will host 32 NATO leaders, as well as officials from the Persian Gulf and Asia-Pacific region, on July 7-8 for a summit that it hopes will emphasise alliance unity and bolster deterrence.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull his country out of the alliance while Washington has moved to withdraw troops, planes, ships and weapons from Europe due to tensions among allies over burden-sharing, defence spending, and US complaints about allies' lack of involvement in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.