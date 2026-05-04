New UN resolution aims to condemn Iran for blocking Strait of Hormuz

The US and gulf Arab nations are drafting a UN Security Council resolution designed to condemn Iran for blocking the Strait of Hormuz in response to a US-Israeli bombing campaign, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said on Monday.

Waltz said negotiations will take place this week on the resolution, which comes after permanent Security Council members Russia and China blocked a resolution last month that Washington hoped would galvanise international efforts to restore freedom of navigation of the waterway.

The US is co-drafting the new resolution with Bahrain with input from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Waltz told reporters on a briefing call.