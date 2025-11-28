US-South Korea military drills aim to deter North Korea, KCNA says

South Korea's recent joint military drills with the United States are aimed at deterring North Korea, the north's state media, KCNA, said on Friday.

The allies staged various exercises, including a naval drill in waters near the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek where they mobilised weapons like a guided missile destroyer and anti-submarine helicopters, KCNA said.

The US also deployed F-16 fighters at air bases in South Korea and Japan, KCNA said, adding that the drill is aimed at deterring North Korea and regional countries "by force".