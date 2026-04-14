US says military drills reinforce "ironclad" commitment to Philippines

The latest round of military drills involving the Philippines, the United States and several partner nations will underscore Washington's "ironclad" commitment to its treaty ally and to the region, even as global attention remains fixed on the Middle East, a US military official said on Tuesday.

Running from April 20 to May 8 across multiple locations in the Philippine archipelago, the annual "Balikatan" or "shoulder-to-shoulder" drills will see more than 17,000 troops participate in one of the largest and most complex training programmes yet, expanding beyond bilateral exercises into a broader multinational effort.

"Balikatan represents an opportunity to showcase our ironclad alliance with the Philippines and demonstrate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Colonel Robert Bunn, US spokesperson for the exercises, said at a press conference in Manila.