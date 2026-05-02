US, Philippines deploy NMESIS in Batanes near Taiwan for war games   

Philippine and US forces on Saturday showcased the NMESIS anti-ship missile system in Batanes province, near Taiwan, during annual war games, as tensions simmer over the self-governed island that China views as its own territory.

The Philippines' northernmost province, with about 20,000 residents, sits around 100 miles south of Taiwan, along the Luzon Strait, a strategic corridor on the frontline of the great power competition between the US and China for dominance in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Training out here in Batanes allows us a different environment than what we're normally allowed to operate in," said US Staff Sergeant Darren Gibbs.

"So it gives us unique opportunities to actually utilize the system and train within our capabilities, and it offers experiences we don't normally get offered in our day-to-day training."