US Navy, Timor-Leste Defence Forces conclude CARAT 2025 exercise

The US Navy and the Timor-Leste Defence Forces concluded Exercise CARAT Timor-Leste 2025 on Friday, September 26, after a week-long exchange of expertise, training scenarios, and relationship-building activities in Dili.
Starting September 22, the two partner nations held subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) among other activities. Ashore, SMEEs took place in classroom settings.
The US assets that participated in the exercise include the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati; a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft attached to Commander, Task Force 72; personnel from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Pacific; and a US Coast Guard visit, board search and seizure team. Timorese participation included divers, EOD technicians, and a medical team.
“In just one week, we were able to flex our interoperability through a series of complex training sessions, ultimately strengthening our ability to defend a free Indo-Pacific region,” said Captain Matt Scarlett, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron Seven and US head of delegation.
This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance US and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.