US Navy, Timor-Leste Defence Forces conclude CARAT 2025 exercise

The US assets that participated in the exercise include the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati; a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft attached to Commander, Task Force 72; personnel from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Pacific; and a US Coast Guard visit, board search and seizure team. Timorese participation included divers, EOD technicians, and a medical team.

“In just one week, we were able to flex our interoperability through a series of complex training sessions, ultimately strengthening our ability to defend a free Indo-Pacific region,” said Captain Matt Scarlett, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron Seven and US head of delegation.

This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance US and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.