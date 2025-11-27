US Navy, Fincantieri Marine Group reach new agreement on Constellation-class ship program

US shipbuilder the Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) has said that it has reached an agreement with the US Navy regarding the enhancement of the Constellation-class ship construction program, which is underway at Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Wisconsin.
In working closely with the US Navy, FMG will help deliver new classes of vessels.
FMG said it expects to receive new orders to deliver classes of vessels in segments that best serve the immediate interests of the United States. These vessels will include amphibious ships, icebreakers, and other vessels that will undertake special missions.
FMG emphasised that it is ready to execute the contracts planned in coordination with the US Navy.
"In alignment with the group’s industrial capabilities and potential, Fincantieri will support the US Navy as it redefines strategic choices in the small surface combatants segment, manned or unmanned," FMG said in a press release.
FMG's announcement came in the wake of US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan's confirmation earlier this week that the Constellation-class frigate construction program would be cancelled as part of a "strategic shift."
Work will continue on the first two frigates, the future USS Constellation and USS Congress, at FMM, though those ships will remain under review during the so-called strategic shift. Construction has meanwhile not yet begun on the third through sixth ships.
The Constellation-class frigates will be variants of the FREMM frigates designed and built jointly by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group and FMG's Italian parent company Fincantieri for their respective countries' navies as well as export customers.
The Constellation-class program has been beset by issues that have led to delays in the ships' construction and scheduled deliveries, as confirmed by navy officials and FMM representatives.
For instance, class lead ship Constellation was originally scheduled to enter service with the navy in 2026. However, design changes have compelled the navy to push her commissioning date to 2029.