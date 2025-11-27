US Navy, Fincantieri Marine Group reach new agreement on Constellation-class ship program

FMG said it expects to receive new orders to deliver classes of vessels in segments that best serve the immediate interests of the United States. These vessels will include amphibious ships, icebreakers, and other vessels that will undertake special missions.

FMG emphasised that it is ready to execute the contracts planned in coordination with the US Navy.

"In alignment with the group’s industrial capabilities and potential, Fincantieri will support the US Navy as it redefines strategic choices in the small surface combatants segment, manned or unmanned," FMG said in a press release.