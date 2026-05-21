US Navy division issues $75m contract for undersea combat control program

The US Navy Undersea Warfare Centre Division Newport awarded digital engineering firm Arcfield a $75 million follow-on contract to continue supporting its Code 25 combat control systems program.
The five-year agreement was secured through Rite-Solutions, an entity Arcfield acquired in December 2025.
Operations under the contract are scheduled to take place on-site at the naval division in Newport, Rhode Island, and at Arcfield's Middletown office. Focusing on both newly constructed and in-service submarine systems, the program provides full-spectrum systems engineering, development, implementation, and sustainment.
Arcfield is tasked with delivering a suite of services, including advanced model-based systems engineering, hardware and software development, cybersecurity, and integration testing. These activities specifically support the navy's new submarine combat control system, known as AN/BYG-1.
To facilitate the construction and modernisation of the AN/BYG-1 system, the work will also cover traditional and advanced development alongside fleet and laboratory services.
According to the company, this award marks its first major undersea warfare contract win since the acquisition of Rite-Solutions. The original contract for the combat control systems program was first awarded in 2018.