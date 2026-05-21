US Navy division issues $75m contract for undersea combat control program

Arcfield is tasked with delivering a suite of services, including advanced model-based systems engineering, hardware and software development, cybersecurity, and integration testing. These activities specifically support the navy's new submarine combat control system, known as AN/BYG-1.

To facilitate the construction and modernisation of the AN/BYG-1 system, the work will also cover traditional and advanced development alongside fleet and laboratory services.

According to the company, this award marks its first major undersea warfare contract win since the acquisition of Rite-Solutions. The original contract for the combat control systems program was first awarded in 2018.