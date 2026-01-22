US Navy awards $150m contract to Stantec-AECOM JV for shipyard modernisation

The US Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command has awarded a five-year contract to a joint venture comprising Stantec and AECOM valued at $150 million. The agreement is for multidisciplinary architect-engineer and consulting services intended to support the shipyard infrastructure optimisation program of the United States Navy.

This work will specifically focus on the modernisation of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard located in Kittery, Maine. The shipyard infrastructure optimisation program is currently upgrading facilities at all four public naval shipyards in the United States.

These include the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and intermediate maintenance facility in Hawaii, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and intermediate maintenance facility in Washington, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.