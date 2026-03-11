US Navy aircraft transits Taiwan Strait ahead of Trump's planned China visit

A US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Wednesday, in a move the US 7th Fleet said, "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The transit comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to China this month as Washington and Beijing look to stabilise ties marred by issues including Taiwan, trade disputes and technology curbs.

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

US military ships or aircraft routinely pass through or above the waterway that separates democratically governed Taiwan from China - missions that always anger Beijing.