US naval blockade of Iran represents a major military endeavor

A US naval blockade of Iran is a major, open-ended military endeavour that could trigger fresh retaliation from Tehran and put tremendous strain on an already fragile ceasefire, experts say.

President Donald Trump, in a social media post after no deal emerged from peace talks this weekend in Islamabad, said the US Navy, "will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz."

The US military's Central Command later said the blockade will only apply to ships going to or from Iran, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.