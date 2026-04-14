US military reports no ships have breached Iranian blockade

No ships have made it past a US naval blockade of Iran's ports and coastal areas, and six merchant ships have followed orders to turn back, the US military said on Tuesday, providing the first details on a day-old effort ordered by President Donald Trump after peace talks between the US and Iran broke down.

The US military has said that the blockade, which started on Monday, would only apply to ships going to or from Iran, including all Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade and six merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman," the US military's Central Command said in the statement.