US Defense Department selects contractor for new vessel maintenance base in western Philippines

The US Department of Defense (DOD) has selected New Mexico-based construction company Ace Builders for the establishment of a new maintenance facility for Philippine military vessels in Palawan province in the western Philippines.
Ace Builders will be responsible for the design and construction of the facility, which will be located near the existing Philippine Navy base in Oyster Bay on Palawan's western coast.
The contract has a value of approximately US$975,000.
The proposed facility will provide maintenance and repair support for small watercraft operated by the Philippine military. It will also boast multi-purpose areas for storage use.
The DOD had earlier stated that the Oyster Bay facility will also support the operations of both manned and unmanned vessels of up to 11.6 metres in length.
Glenda Wallace, Deputy Press Attachè of the US Embassy, had clarified that the facility is, "not a military base," and that the construction project has been approved by the Philippine Government.