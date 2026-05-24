US conducts military drill in Venezuela with navy ships and aircraft

The US military conducted a drill over Caracas on Saturday, its first military exercise in Venezuela since US troops captured illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on January 3.

Venezuelan authorities say that attack killed at least 100 people.

The drill, which the Venezuelan Government said it had authorized as an evacuation drill for possible medical emergencies or disasters, included two MV-22B Osprey aircraft that landed near the US embassy and vessels that entered Venezuelan waters in the Caribbean Sea.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.