US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills

US nuclear-capable bombers flew over the Sea of Japan alongside Japanese fighter jets on Wednesday, Tokyo said, in a show of force following Chinese and Russian drills in the skies and seas around Japan and South Korea.

Japan and the US, "reaffirmed their strong resolve to prevent any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and confirmed the readiness posture of both the self-defense forces (SDF) and US forces," Japan's defence ministry said in a press release on Thursday.