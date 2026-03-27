US, Australian Navies kick off Exercise Kakadu 2026

US Navy forces will join allied and partner nations to participate in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) led Exercise Kakadu 2026, a multinational maritime exercise that will occur off Australia’s eastern coast, and its International Fleet Review (IFR).

Exercise Kakadu 2026, following the IFR, is Australia’s premier international maritime exercise and brings together navies from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to strengthen combined readiness and improve coordination in a complex maritime environment. Since 1993, Australia has hosted Exercise Kakadu with its allies and partners.

The US Navy is represented by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the US Seventh Fleet’s principal surface force.