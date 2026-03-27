US, Australian Navies kick off Exercise Kakadu 2026

US Navy forces will join allied and partner nations to participate in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) led Exercise Kakadu 2026, a multinational maritime exercise that will occur off Australia’s eastern coast, and its International Fleet Review (IFR).
Exercise Kakadu 2026, following the IFR, is Australia’s premier international maritime exercise and brings together navies from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to strengthen combined readiness and improve coordination in a complex maritime environment. Since 1993, Australia has hosted Exercise Kakadu with its allies and partners.
The US Navy is represented by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the US Seventh Fleet’s principal surface force.
“Kakadu provides realistic, combined training that improves how our navies operate together at sea,” said Rear Admiral Eric Anduze, Commander of Task Force 70. “Training alongside Australia and our regional allies and partners strengthens deterrence and ensures our forces are prepared to respond together to crises and contingencies across the Indo-Pacific.”
Held biennially, Exercise Kakadu focuses on planning, integration, and execution of multinational maritime operations, ranging from maritime security activities to high-end warfare scenarios. This year's iteration of Exercise Kakadu will expand the training area to include the waters north of Australia and down the eastern coast.
The exercise began with an integration phase at sea, during which multiple task groups will transit the eastern coast of Australia. Further coordination and mission planning will occur during a harbour phase in Sydney, followed by a second sea phase in the East Australia Exercise Area where participating forces will operate in multinational task groups.