US, Australia, and Philippines hold South China Sea drills, second this year

The US and Australia joined the Philippines for their second joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea this year, amid tensions with China in the disputed waterway.

The four-day drills from April 9 to 12 brought together warships, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft in a series of coordinated operations to strengthen maritime defence capabilities, the Philippine military said on Monday.

The exercises underscored the, "deepening defence cooperation among the three nations and their shared commitment to regional security", it said in a statement.