US, Argentina conduct bilateral maritime engagement in Atlantic Ocean

The US Navy and the Argentine Navy conducted a bilateral maritime engagement as part of US Naval Forces Southern Command (USNAVSOUTH)/US Fourth Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment in the Atlantic Ocean from April 28 to May 1.

The engagement, focused on increasing interoperability between the two navies, included participation by Argentine Navy Almirante Brown-class destroyers ARA La Argentina and ARA Sarandi, the Espora-class corvettes ARA Rosales and ARA Robinson, the Gowind-class offshore patrol vessels ARA Piedrabuena and ARA Contraalmirante Cordero, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley, and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.