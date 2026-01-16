US approves possible sale of equipment, services to shift Peruvian naval base

The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Peru of $1.5 billion in equipment and services to support the country's efforts to shift its main naval base in the city of Callao, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday, so it can expand a neighboring seaport.

The Peruvian Government plans to relocate its naval base at Callao to the coast just west of the capital Lima, a few kilometres away.

This move will allow for the expansion of Peru's main commercial port in Callao, which is a competitor to the Chinese-built Chancay mega-port located 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Lima.